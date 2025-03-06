FB pixel

Corsair Capital drops $295M in all cash-deal for German IDV firm IDNow

New York investment firm takes majority stake after 2019 investment bears fruit
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Corsair Capital drops $295M in all cash-deal for German IDV firm IDNow
 

Munich-headquartered identity verification provider IDNow has announced a new strategic investment from Corsair Capital, a specialist investment firm targeting payments software and the financial services market. A press release says Corsair will acquire a majority stake in IDnow from existing shareholders, and is committed to “fueling IDnow’s continued growth and leadership position within the European identity market, and into other regions globally.” According to Sifted the $295M (€273m) all cash deal is one of biggest German fintech exits in years.

Corsair acquired a minority stake in IDnow in 2019. It says it has seen the firm build significant momentum and achieve impressive scale since then, strengthening its technical leadership position, growing its portfolio of digital identity tools and making two strategic acquisitions in Ariadnext and Trust Management AG.

“Since our founding a decade ago, IDnow has become a market leader in biometric identity verification in Germany and France,” says IDnow CEO Andreas Bodczek. “Corsair’s increased investment underscores their confidence in our vision and speaks to the synergies we have achieved through our collaborative relationship. With this deeper partnership, we can continue to transform and ensure our platform continues to evolve.”

“Building IDnow has been an incredible journey over the past 10 years together with Armin Berghaus, Dennis von Ferenczy and Sebastian Baerhold, and we believe today’s announcement enables us to strengthen our capabilities and capitalize on the vast market opportunity available to us,” says Felix Haas, executive chairman and co-founder of IDnow.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka procures digital national ID cards from Thales

The Department of Registration of Persons procured 700,000 polycarbonate cards from Thales for its Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) project…

 

CFIT plans digital ID for businesses to close loopholes, cut costs

A new plan to provide digital ID for businesses could save UK businesses billions in efficiency, lost revenue and fraud…

 

Utah passes age assurance bill requiring app stores to do age checks

Utah’s state legislature has passed S.B. 142, the App Store Accountability Act, which requires app stores to impose age assurance…

 

Meta fights Facebook scam ads with facial recognition

Meta says it has obtained regulatory approval to roll out a trial for its facial recognition system built to fight…

 

Laliga disputes €1M fine from AEPD over stadium biometrics

Spain’s National Professional Football League, or LaLiga, is disputing a fine that was imposed by the Spanish Data Protection Agency…

 

EU Council sets out ‘progressive launch’ of landmark EES biometric border management system

The EU Council has set out its approach in launching a new digital border management system, an automated system first…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events