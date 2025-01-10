FB pixel

IDnow to create synthetic data for EU-funded AI ethics project

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
IDnow to create synthetic data for EU-funded AI ethics project
 

Identity verification platform IDnow has officially joined the European Union-funded ACHILLES project, an initiative addressing the ethical and technical challenges of artificial intelligence (AI).

With 16 partners and 8 million euros (US$.8.2 million) in funding from the Horizon Europe program, ACHILLES is designed to tackle the “Achilles heel” of AI – efficiency and trust. The goal is to create systems that are not only more effective and efficient but also ethically responsible, transparent and compliant with European regulations, according to the firm’s release.

The initiative will test real-world world applications in industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals and identity verification.

IDnow will provide its knowledge in ID verification to increase the efficiency of datasets while ensuring they comply with privacy rules such as the GDPR. To achieve this, the company will tackle creating synthetic data that can replace real data.

The biometrics industry has been relying on synthetic data to tackle issues such as the lack of data, bias and data privacy restrictions. The EU’s AI Act may make the gathering and processing of biometric data even more complicated for identification firms and synthetic data such as faces created by generative AI could solve a part of the problem.

“Thanks to the ACHILLES project, we hope not only to improve the quality and robustness of our algorithms but also to reduce dependence on real data,” says Montaser Awal, Director of Research at IDnow. “This represents a major step toward more sustainable and regulatory-compliant AI.”

The Germany-based firm will also work on optimizing data annotation to minimize human labor and renewing datasets without affecting model performance.

The project will run over four years, ending in 2028. It counts six objectives, including identifying ethical and legal frameworks for designing AI systems, creating frameworks for quality data for AI, consumer protection, reduce energy and IT costs during AI model training and creating robust and transparent algorithms.

“Our aim is to ensure that every technology not only performs well but is also transparent and ethical, to inspire trust in the long term,” says André Carreiro, the project’s coordinator and a researcher at the applied research organization Fraunhofer AICOS.

Aside from IDnow, ACHILLES also includes research institutions, universities, healthcare organizations and technology providers. Among the partners are the KU Leuven Center for IT & IP Law, Fraunhofer, Institute for Systems and Robotics (ISR) and the Institute of Systems and Computer Engineering – Research and Development (INESC-ID) in Lisbon, the Portuguese Mint and Official Printing Office (INCM) and more.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Canadian court upholds Clearview biometric data ban

The Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed a petition by Clearview AI to overturn an order of the Information and…

 

Smart home ecosystem consistency is coming

The smart home ecosystem is rather splintered with consumers having to check badges that say “Works with Apple Home or…

 

Texas introduces age verification for lottery vending machines

A release from the Texas Lottery Commission says players seeking to purchase scratch tickets or draw game tickets from self-serve…

 

Updated Innovatrics ABIS algorithm takes back rank 1 in latent accuracy evaluation

An updated biometric algorithm for latent fingerprint identification from Innovatrics has landed at the top of the U.S. government’s Evaluation…

 

US Executive Order on mobile driver’s licenses expected this week

The Biden administration is expected to issue an executive order instructing U.S. federal agencies to work towards adopting mobile driver’s…

 

U.S. lawmakers renew call for probe of TSA’s use of biometrics, AI

Lawmakers once again are expressing concerns about the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) use of biometric technologies, including facial recognition and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events