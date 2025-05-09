Biometrics providers respond to evolving market: Precise, IDNow, Hypr

Precise Biometrics is rebranding multiple business areas to align them under the Precise name throughout 2025 in what the company describes as a soft launch for cost efficiency.

The YOUNiQ line of biometric access control solutions for commercial buildings will be known as Precise Access. The EastCoast visitor management portfolio is being rebranded as Precise Visit by EastCoast, which allows the company to capitalize on 25 years of building the Precise brand, while retaining the EastCoast name which has strong market recognition in Sweden, according to the announcement.

Further complicating the legacy branding structure, EastCoast is also known as YOUNiQ in some markets.

Precise acquired EastCoast Solutions in 2021 for SEK 80 million (roughly $8.3 million at today’s exchange rate).

“Precise is a well-known brand for our biometric solutions, and in Sweden also for our broader offering and position as a public company,” comments Precise Biometrics CEO Joakim Nydemark in the company announcement. “The decision to streamline our brand architecture is rooted in simplicity and clarity. Operating under a single brand makes it easier to communicate a compelling and consistent offering to our customers, partners, and the investor community. It removes internal complexity and strengthens our identity in a competitive global market.”

IDnow future-proofing

IDnow is repositioning itself as a company that goes beyond traditional identity verification to building a future-proof digital identity ecosystem.

At this point, trust is not just a part of user onboarding, but a matter of real-time monitoring to prevent fraud at each touchpoint. CEO Andreas Bodczek says IDnow is “creating an ecosystem where trust is embedded into every interaction, enabling businesses to gain a sustainable, competitive advantage in the global digital economy.”

The company notes that the digital identity landscape is increasingly complex and still changing, with AMLR and eIDAS 2.0 coming soon. IDnow says its new strategic direction makes it a one-stop shop to handle the evolving set of demands.

Hypr expands to Serbia

Hypr is opening a European Center of Excellence in Belgrade, Serbia as the New York-headquartered company expands its global passwordless authentication and identity verification customer base.

FIDO passkeys and hardware security keys are on track to take over as the dominant method of user authentication by 2027, according to Hypr’s “The State of Passwordless Identity Assurance 2025,” and its worldwide customer base is already expanding rapidly.

The second physical office for Hypr will enable it to tap into the deep regional pool of technical talent, the company says. Hypr is also hiring in the U.S. and internationally.

Douglas McLaughlin has been promoted to SVP of worldwide sales, in another move to help scale Hypr’s global sales operation.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | HYPR | IDnow | Precise Biometrics