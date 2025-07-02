FB pixel

IDnow, Keyless partner on biometric ‘continuous trust’

Biometric matching adds trust layer for industries with strict compliance rules
IDnow has announced a strategic partnership with Keyless, which will see its range of identity verification and digital signature solutions integrated with Keyless’ biometric multifactor authentication technology.

In a release, IDnow CEO Andreas Bodczek says “trust is no longer a one-time checkpoint but a continuous process. Our partnership with Keyless enhances our ability to fight emerging fraud typologies amid a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring that digital identities remain secure and trustworthy throughout their lifecycle.”

The firms say the system, through which organizations can enroll customers with IDnow and authenticate them with Keyless, provides “continuous trust” for high-risk transactions by matching the biometric that Keyless captures for authentication against the biometric registered with IDnow during signup.

Per the release, Keyless delivers multifactor authentication in under 300 milliseconds by checking both the user’s face, and that their device was the one used during enrolment. It also leverages a “unique cryptographic approach that transforms all biometric data into a non-PII format, guaranteeing user privacy.”

“One of the biggest questions we get is whether users need to enroll twice – with the IDV and with Keyless,” says Fabian Eberle, COO of Keyless. “Until recently, the answer was yes. But what’s pivotal about the partnership with IDnow is that we can silently enroll users into Keyless during the IDnow verification flow. It’s a game changer for reducing friction.”

The firm says the partnership is particularly significant for compliance-based industries such as healthcare and banking.

