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New platform Ditto targets EUDI Wallet era with cryptographic identity model

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
New platform Ditto targets EUDI Wallet era with cryptographic identity model
 

Ditto has launched a cryptography‑driven approach to customer authentication.

Formerly known as Uniken, the rebrand reflects how identity data is handled as consumers gain more control over their personal information and businesses face pressure to reduce the amount of sensitive data they store.

Ditto’s model focuses on decentralized, reusable identities held in digital wallets, allowing users to verify themselves once and carry that assurance across multiple services. Zero‑knowledge proof techniques are used to confirm identity attributes without exposing underlying personal data.

“We’re taking Uniken’s cryptographic innovation, and through Ditto, preparing businesses for the era of re-usable identities,” says Gonzalo Alonso, Ditto CEO. “Progressive regulation such as the EUDI wallet initiative is setting the standard, mirroring how data-conscious consumers perceive their digital selves and putting the onus on businesses to verify customers with less.”

Alonso believes organizations can no longer rely on passwords or assumptions about user legitimacy. Ditto asserts that identity security must be “mathematically demonstrable.” It builds on Uniken’s decade of work providing identity and security technology to financial institutions, telecoms providers and other regulated sectors.

The new platform brings verification, authentication and device‑level protection under one architecture designed to ensure that every interaction is backed by cryptographic proof.

The company says its system supports reusable digital identities aligned with emerging wallet frameworks, offers cryptographic authentication across devices and channels, and includes tools to detect compromised devices and block risky interactions.

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