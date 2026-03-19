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Intellicheck rides IDV growth to operational profitability

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Intellicheck rides IDV growth to operational profitability
 

Intellicheck reports it reached operational profitability for the first time in the company’s history in fiscal and calendar 2025, netting $1.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $2.6 million.

The company reports fourth quarter quarterly revenue grew 12 percent to a company record $6.6 million, and full-year revenue was up 13 percent to $22.7 million.

“As 2026 unfolds, the need for proven identity verification technology takes on a new urgency, and we believe it holds great promise for the growing adaptation of our technology,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

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