Intellicheck rides IDV growth to operational profitability

Intellicheck reports it reached operational profitability for the first time in the company’s history in fiscal and calendar 2025, netting $1.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $2.6 million.

The company reports fourth quarter quarterly revenue grew 12 percent to a company record $6.6 million, and full-year revenue was up 13 percent to $22.7 million.

“As 2026 unfolds, the need for proven identity verification technology takes on a new urgency, and we believe it holds great promise for the growing adaptation of our technology,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | Intellicheck | stocks