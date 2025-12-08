FB pixel

Idex hopes $2.2M private placement can see it to profitability

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Idex hopes $2.2M private placement can see it to profitability
 

Idex Biometrics has closed a private placement raising 22 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$2.2 million) to help it reach profitability faster. The funds will also be used for working capital, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, according to the company announcement.

The placement is divided between two tranches, the first with nearly 5.7 million offer shares and the second with over 1.6 million, all at NOK 3 per share. CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten and lead shareholder Robert Keith accounted for NOK 13 million ($1.3 million) of the total. Board Chair Morten Opstad and COO Kjell-Arne Besseberg made smaller contributions to the placement.

The company also raised NOK 30 million in April, but sees revenue from biometric payment cards on its horizon.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK oversight bodies seek clarity on facial recognition bias, cooperation on governance

The fallout from a report on the demographic differentials of the facial recognition algorithms UK police use, tucked into an…

 

MyMahi criticizes Australian social media age law set to take effect Wednesday

New Zealand’s privacy regulator has already expressed reservations about Australia’s age assurance requirement for social media platforms, which comes into…

 

EES rollout remains ‘steady,’ ETIAS on its way: eu-LISA

The progressive roll-out of the EU’s Entry-Exit System (EES) is “advancing steadily” across the Schengen area, while operations have remained…

 

Denmark announces increased budget for policing, including facial recognition

Denmark is planning significant investments in its police forces, including the expansion of facial recognition use. Starting in 2030, the…

 

Innovatrics expands investment into fintech by backing an AI financial advice platform

Innovatrics’ venture arm has announced a new investment in AI-based financial advice service Dalinora, expanding the biometrics company’s reach further…

 

Signicat clinches deal with business intelligence platform Markaaz

Signicat has announced a new deal with business identity and intelligence platform Markaaz, giving the Norway-based digital ID company access…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events