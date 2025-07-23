Idex Biometrics: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

July 23, 2025 – Idex Biometrics has raised 30 million Norwegian kroner, or just under US$3 million in a successful private placement to commercialize the company’s fingerprint biometric technology in line with its strategic shift towards a greater focus on access control.

The new strategy was announced in March, when former CEO Catharina Eklòf stepped down.

The company issued 9,090,909 offer shares at NOK 3.30 ($0.33) each in two tranches for the private placement, following a recent stock split. The first tranche is made up of just over 4.7 million offer shares, the same number of shares the company announced were loaned to it by CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten.

Company executives, including Storbråten, and entities associated with them, participated in the placement.

The second is made up of however many shares are needed to reach NOK 30 million, and is subject to board approval in a mid-August meeting.

Idex plans reverse stock split after completion of $900K share placements

June 17, 2025 – Idex Biometrics is planning a reverse stock split on the heels of a pair of stock offerings in which it raised 6 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$610,000), and is looking to add another NOK3 million ($300,000) by issuing a total of nearly 900 million new shares.

A subsequent offering of 600 million shares was proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting on April 11. The offering was oversubscribed by eight times, Idex says, with the new shares priced at NOK 0.01, and the share capital increase was registered on June 17. A personnel offering to employees, contractors and directors of the company at the same price was announced on June 14. The two offerings bring Idex to approximately 4.7 billion total shares.

The context of the fundraise is a race Idex is running between its revenues and costs, having closed 2024 with balance sheet solvency of negative $0.4 million as it undertakes “a fundamental shift” in its biometrics business towards access control. An analysis by AInvest notes the oversubscription rate signals investor enthusiasm, but also notes the “extreme dilution” entailed even prior to the second issuance.

Idex plans to carry out the reverse split at the end of this week.

Idex hanging on after closing US, China subsidiaries in 2024

May 3, 2025 – Idex Biometrics is hanging on with balance sheet solvency of negative $0.4 million as of the close of 2024, compared to $0.9 million a year earlier.

The company raised $2.9 million in debt which it converted to equity this month.

Revenue fell to $0.8 million, from $4.1 million in fiscal 2023, and the company attributes the change to its transition from selling components for the payments market to operating as an end-to-end solution provider for its Idex Pay and Idex Access lines. As it makes this transition, Idex says it retains relatively high levels of inventory from previous supply chain disruptions and lower-than-forecasted sales volumes.

The group closed down its subsidiaries in the United States and China in 2024, the annual report states.

Idex raises NOK 30M in debt and converts it to equity

April 29, 2025 – Idex Biometrics has secured a 30 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$2.9 million) loan and converted the debt to equity with the issuance of 3 billion new shares.

The share capital increase brings Idex’ total to NOK 38,315,942.32 ($3.7 million) in shares with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

The company resolved to carry out the debt conversion at an April 11 Extraordinary General Meeting, having considered a proposal to reduce its share capital.

Idex has been navigating “a fundamental shift” in its biometrics business towards access control, spurred by a “lack of revenues” that also led the company to change CEOs.

Idex Biometrics’ revenue woes force CEO ouster, strategic shift to access products

Weak biometric payments sales push Idex to the brink

Idex insiders subscribe but repair issue falls short

Dec 2, 2024 – Idex Biometrics closed a repair issue following its September private placement on Friday, raising 3.9 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$350,000) from subscriptions for just under 26.2 million offer shares, according to the final results announcement.

The company initially offered 140 million shares at NOK0.15 (roughly US$0.014) per share, for a gross total of NOK21 million ($1.9 million).

CEO Catharina Eklof bought 380,880 subscription rights at NOK0.15 per share, Chair Morten Opstad subscribed to a million shares at the same price and CFO Kristian Flaten purchased 1 million shares at an average price of NOK0.118 ($0.011) per share. Since the latter are not at the “offer price,” they are not included in the total above.

The initial private placement grossed NOK 70 million ($6.3 million), with just over 101.6 million shares allocated to the first tranche, and just over 365 thousand allocated to the second. That gave Idex NOK 66 million in share capital, divided between roughly 440 million shares.

Costs down, biometric card revenues imminent, Idex hopes

October 30 – 2024 – Idex Biometrics reports $60,000 in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, as it struggles to commercialize biometric smart cards.

Financial income and changes in liabilities added up to a net income of $1.36 million, and an adjusted net loss of $4.8 million.

Idex received approval for Visa’s biometric payment application during the quarter, and Kona I received Mastercard approval for metal cards based on Idex Pay. The company also notes a successful test in India, a card launching with TaluCard in the UK for visually impaired people and a deal for a school ID solution in Kenya signed during Q3.

“Transitioning into the CEO role this quarter, my focus has been on executing our transformation program and implementing key initiatives to achieve the targeted cash quarterly operating expense run rate of $2.5 million,” says Catharina Eklof, CEO of Idex Biometrics.

Idex reorganized to reduce operating expenses, consolidated its administration in the UK and Europe and shifted its workforce to capture opportunities in the APAC region. Manufacturing partners and solution integrators were added during the quarter, Eklof says, as the company focusses on bringing its partners “from certification to industrialized production.”

Mastercard’s approval of cards from Kona is an example. The initial commercial program for that card in Asia is now being planned.

Eklof discussed Idex’ plans to ride biometric smart card growth to improved financial results in an interview with Biometric Update earlier this month.

Idex plans private placement to raise over $5M

September 17, 2024 – Idex Biometrics is working towards a private placement of stock intended to raise between 55 and 65 million Norwegian kroner (roughly US$5.2 million to $6.1 million) to fund its continued commercialization efforts.

Arctic Securities AS is on board as sole manager and bookrunner for the private placement, which is divided into two tranches.

The subscription price per offer share is set at NOK 0.15 ($0.014), with a minimum allocation amount equivalent to 100,000 euros ($111,195), though the company can offer discretionary exemptions.

The company has received a pre-indication of interest in investing $1 million from Robert Keith.

Idex also registered an increase in share capital, settling a term payment on a convertible loan by issuing 9,123,333 shares. The shares were issued on August 30 at NOK 0.60 ($0.057) each.

The company appointed Catherina Eklof as CEO just weeks earlier.

Idex slashes costs amid shift to biometric cards

August 15, 2024 – Idex Biometrics emphasizes the progress it made towards the commercialization of biometric cards in its interim report for the first half of the company’s fiscal 2024.

Idex reports revenue of $385,000 in the second quarter, roughly flat from Q1 but well down from nearly $1.5 million in Q2 of 2023. Net loss was $6.7 million, a reduction from $7.4 million a year ago.

The company’s costs included $1.1 million in restructuring costs. Like Fingerprint Cards, Idex is reducing headcount, laying off 25 employees in March. Idex plans to reduce its operating expenses from $6.1 million (excluding materials) this past quarter to $2.5 million per quarter or less with its changes, which the company expects to complete by the end of next quarter.

The report makes much of the LoA from Mastercard Idex’ biometric payment card partner BCC received in June.

Idex issues private placement after revenue drop in Q1

May 16, 2024 – Idex Biometrics earned $372,000 in revenue in the first quarter of 2024 from sales of its biometric access control and payment technologies, slightly down from the fourth quarter last year, but dramatically lower than the same quarter a year ago.

Despite the decrease in revenue, the company reports a lower net loss of $5.4 million in Q1, compared to $7.2 million a year earlier.

Idex has also completed a private placement of 33.3 million shares at NOK 1.65 per share, slightly below the closing price of NOK 1.75 per share. Gross proceeds from the placement are NOK 55 million ($5.1 million). The board is also considering a subsequent repair issue rights offering of 8 million more shares on the same terms.

Strategic corporate change is scary but so are the weeks that follow

Adding debt and cutting costs, Idex says it’s good to 2025

Brighter quarter as firm preps to issue debt

November 10, 2023 – Idex is reporting an improving environment, having cut its third-quarter and nine-month losses compared to the same period last year.

The fingerprint biometrics company says it posed a loss of $7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $950,000 for the quarter ended September 30. This compares with a loss of $9 million, $0.01, on revenue of $928,000 a year ago.

For the first three quarters, it reported loss of $21.7 million, $0.02, on revenue $3.6 million. This compares with a loss of $26.3 million, $0.03, on revenue of $3 million a year ago.

Idex also is preparing to issue senior convertible debt for as much as NOK 100 million (US$8.95 million), to be amortized over 3.5 years. It will be priced at 92 percent of the principal. The funding will pay for “commercial ramp-up.”

The company will have the option of paying with equity or cash with every two-month installments.

Approval of the plan is expected November 30.

First-half numbers moving in the right direction

Aug 11, 2023 – Idex Biometrics reported interim first-half figures showing a loss of $14.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted shares, on revenue of $2.7 million. During the same period last year, the company reported a $17.4 million, or $0.02 per share, on revenue of $2.1 million.

For the quarter, Idex reported a loss of $7.4 million on revenue of $1.5 million (a quarterly record) for the three months ended June 30. This compares with a loss of $8.3 million on revenue of $1.1 million for the same period last year.

According to the company’s interim data, gross margins grew 22 percent over the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Service revenue collapsed in the first half. It was nonexistent in both Q1 and Q2, and had fallen unsteadily since the second quarter. At that point, service sales were $100,000, $84,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and $16,000 in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Chooses to leave the Nasdaq

July 21, 2023 – Being listed on the Nasdaq exchange in the U.S. and the Oslo Bors in Norway is too expensive for fingerprint biometrics firm Idex, according to the company, which has decided to leave the Nasdaq. Idex’ American depository shares, each of which represent 75 ordinary shares, should be a thing of the past as of August 10.

Raises $11M for commercialization

Q1 revenue rises

May 25, 2023 – Biometric sensor maker Idex saw its year-over-year loss narrow slightly during the first quarter, ended March 31. But its revenue rose by a third.

Idex, which makes sensors for cards and embedded devices, reported a loss of $7.2 million, or $.01 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $1.2 million. This compares to a loss of $8.1 million, or $.01, on revenue of $989,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Executives were able to reduce operating expenses on a quarter-to-quarter comparison. In the most recent period, the company reported $8.6 million and $8.9 million a year ago.

The market inflection point claimed in 2022, when nine biometric payment card programs using Idex sensors were launched, could be continuing this year. The company says seven Turkish and Bangladeshi banks have committed to its sensors so far this year. Europe and the Middle East are showing “particularly strong” interest.

Mastercard signed off on Idex’ fingerprint test assessment, which is essential to winning real estate on the finance company’s cards. Complete certification, according to the company, is expected in the second quarter this year.

Fiscal ’22 tricky but not impossible

Tough third quarter

Idex sells 150M shares

