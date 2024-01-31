Precise Biometrics takes another step in expanding beyond Nordics

Swedish identification software maker Precise Biometrics is expanding outside the Nordics region by setting up a dedicated sales team for its facial recognition visitor system YOUNiQ Visit in Benelux.

The Benelux sales team, covering Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, will be based in Amsterdam where the company is already present. The sales team will be established in collaboration with a local sales partner and operational in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are committed to offering our innovative visitor system to organizations across Europe,” says Joakim Nydemark, CEO at Precise Biometrics. “The Netherlands represents a market with great potential and our presence in Amsterdam will strengthen our position as one of the leading players in visitor systems in Europe.”

Access systems YOUNiQ Access and YOUNiQ Visit (EastCoast) help authenticate visitors to offices, hotels and other establishments through a facial recognition camera. Precise Biometrics says that more than 700 customers are using the software in the Nordics, including Swedish access solution conglomerate Assa Abloy, manufacturing company Alfa Laval, telecommunications company Telia and French food service and facilities management firm Sodexo.

Precise Division’s march into Europe follows last year’s management reshuffles ollowing losses. In December, the company also struck a reseller agreement with Scandinavian SystemHouse Solutions (SHS) for its YOUNiQ Access biometrics as an add-on for Integra systems.

