Idex needs biometric access card adoption, pronto

Idex Biometrics booked $81,000 in revenue in its second fiscal quarter of 2025, as it seeks to lengthen its runway amid the uncertainty in the market for fingerprint-enabled smart cards.
After reporting $275,000 in the same quarter last year and $161,000 in Q1, the top-line result is not encouraging, but the company says it has several distributors and end customers testing its biometric access cards, and that it is making progress developing its Access and Pay products.
The company is successfully cutting costs, with first half operating expenses down 52 percent compared to last year, to $5.2 million, Idex
reports.
Article Topics
access control | biometric cards | biometrics | financial results | Idex Biometrics | stocks
