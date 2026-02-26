Intellicheck introduces integration-free in-person identity verification software

Intellicheck has launched an ID verification application to help businesses stop identity theft without having to integrate it with a core software platform.

The new Desktop Application is designed for organizations of all sizes, according to the company announcement, and can be immediately implemented without system integration. It works with the scanners most organizations already have in place, and comes with minimal cost, Intellicheck says.

Integrating third-party software providers with core provider platforms usually delays the development of new services, Intellicheck says, leaving the business exposed in the interim.

“Fraud doesn’t wait for integration timelines. No organization should have to either,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “The Desktop Application gives all types of organizations the ability to act immediately. There are no wait times to benefit from Intellicheck’s technology. Now, any organization can have strengthened frontline defenses while delivering an enhanced customer experience. This combination of speed, intelligence, and control is a competitive advantage in today’s fraud environment.”

Intellicheck’s Desktop Application provides an intuitive interface, real-time identity verification, cloud-connected reporting and analytics and a consistent, centralized experience across locations. A side-by-side comparison on Intellicheck’s website shows the Desktop Application includes the company’s ID document verification and barcode-reading capabilities for in-person identity verification, but not its face biometrics capability for remote IDV.

The company suggests community banks, credit unions, employment agencies, title insurers and auto dealerships are among the businesses that can benefit from upgraded identity verification immediately by adopting its new software.

The “2026 Intellicheck North America Identity Verification Threat Report,” released last week, shows significant disparity between the fraud attack rates for different industry verticals.

