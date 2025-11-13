Intellicheck’s IDV diversification strategy lifts net revenue into positive

Intellicheck’s strategy of diversifying its client base and focusing on delivering identity verification as a service are bearing fruit. The company’s earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 shows stability in some areas, and significant gains in others.

Revenues grew by 28 percent to just over $6 million, with its core SaaS business rising by 26 percent from a year earlier. Gross profit remained 91 percent of revenue.

Net income crossed into the black, reaching $290,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, after a net loss of $837,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the same period of 2024. Intellicheck’s EBITDA earnings reached positive territory in Q2 of this year. From Q2 to Q3, EBITDA improved by another $556,000.

