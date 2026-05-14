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Intellicheck continues upward trend with record Q1 revenue growth

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Intellicheck continues upward trend with record Q1 revenue growth
 

Intellicheck has announced financial results for Q1 2026. Total revenue grew 13 percent to a record $5.52 million compared to $4.9 million in the same period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA also improved to $935,000 for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to negative $17,000 for the same period of 2025.

Net income for the quarter improved to $636,000 or $0.03 per diluted share. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash of $10 million and stockholders’ equity totaling $21.5 million.

“This quarter further validates our belief that Intellicheck has reached a key inflection point in the evolution of our business and our path to profitability,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

“At our current operating run rate, incremental revenue is expected to flow meaningfully to the bottom line. We ended the quarter with more than $10 million in cash, no debt, and what we believe is a truly differentiated identity verification platform.”

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