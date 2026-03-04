Idex looks for revenue boost with biometric access, payment card deals

Idex Biometrics reports $69,000 in revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, impacted by delayed certification, specifically for FIDO2, and $254,000 during the year.

Brighter days are ahead, however, the company says. And it has struck deals to supply its Total Access Card to a “major Norwegian public authority” and its fingerprint authentication for an accessible biometric payment card issued by TaluCard and backed by BKF Systems and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Thomas Ludvik Næss was appointed CFO as of February 23.

