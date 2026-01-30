Idex CEO-affiliated company’s stake rises to above 10%

Altea AS now holds 10.77 percent ownership in Idex Biometrics, after the completion of both tranches in a private placement of 7.3 million shares at NOK 3.00 each.

Idex CEO Anders Storbråten sits on the board of directors at Altea AS.

Tranche 2, consisting of 1,642,363 shares, was approved by the company’s board last week. Altea AS subscribed for 975,695 shares, so as of the tranche’s completion, Altea AS holds just over 7 million shares in Idex.

