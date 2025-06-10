Xperix targets financial, public sector biometric authentication with Polaris AI MoU

Xperix and Polaris AI, which provides services to support digital transformation in the financial and public sectors, have signed a memorandum of understanding to build biometric authentication into vertical security solutions for those markets.

The partners will jointly develop and deploy solutions for financial and public institutions under the MoU. They also plan to explore joint commercialization opportunities in related fields like biometric security. Polaris AI sees artificial intelligence as a growth area for its business, according to a machine translation of coverage by Maeil Business Newspaper.

Xperix brings fingerprint recognition technology for digital identification, which it has applied to various industries, to the partnership.

Polaris AI contributes operational experience and insights into where the technology may be applicable to customers.

“Security technology is not just a function but a core infrastructure that encompasses the entire certification ecosystem based on social trust,” says Yoon Sang-chul, CEO of Xperix. “This agreement is the starting point for creating solutions specialized in the public and financial sectors through organic combination of technology and practice, and we intend to expand the market through joint technical support and suggestion activities in the future.”

Xperix just launched an “ultra-compact” FAP 60 fingerprint biometric scanner at ID4Africa 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which is intended more for identity enrollment than the kind of authentication applications the company has partnered with Polaris AI to address.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Polaris AI | Xperix