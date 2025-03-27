1Kosmos announces FIDO-compliant 1Kosmos 1Key

1Kosmos, a company that specializes in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, has announced 1Kosmos 1Key for shared account login environments.

1Kosmos 1Key offers FIDO-compliant biometric authentication and addresses security, accountability and auditability in situations where multiple users access shared accounts, according to the company. This could be settings such as operational technology (OT) systems, hospitality services, and other collaborative workspaces.

Unlike passwords or physical keys, 1Kosmos 1Key is a biometric-enabled passwordless device that can verify fingerprints for multiple users and is plugged into the protected endpoint at all times. Users just enroll their fingerprints once.

To watch a demo or for more information, 1Kosmos has a press release on its new product here.

