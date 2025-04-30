Xperix to reveal ultra-compact FAP 60 biometric scanner at ID4Africa 2025

Xperix is expanding its portfolio of fingerprint biometric scanners with the introduction of a new optical FAP 60 scanner the company describes as “ultra-compact” next month.

The new RealScan SG10 from Xperix will be unveiled at the ID4Africa 2025 Annual General Meeting, on May 20 to 23 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Biometric Update will report on ID4Africa’s 2025 AGM from on location in Addis Ababa.

The RealScan SG10 features fast capture speed and a convenient user experience for identity enrollment, according to the company announcement. It builds on the reliability of its predecessor, the widely-adopted RealScan-G10 FAP 60 scanner, with one of the smallest, lowest profile form factors in its class. The smaller footprint makes the new scanner highly portable and enables easy integration into a range of environments including office desktops, mobile registration kits and space-constrained service points.

Xperix completed a MOSIP compliance assessment for the RealScan-G10 in 2021.

Implementing the RealScan SG10 is also easy, Xperix says, with Plug & Play functionality, minimal training requirements and setup, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity.

The company suggests the scanner is well-suited for large-scale identity projects like national ID, voter registration, and border control initiatives.

“Xperix is committed to providing cutting-edge identity solutions that meet the evolving needs of governments and organizations across Africa,” says Xperix Managing Director John Lee. “The RealScan SG10 embodies this commitment. Its ultra-compact design, platen durability, simple Plug & Play operation, and rapid capture capabilities powered by USB 3.2 Gen 1 make it an ideal solution for efficient and reliable identity enrollment, even in challenging field conditions. We are excited to demonstrate our capabilities at ID4Africa 2025, the continent’s most important gathering focused on identity.”

Xperix will carry out live demonstrations of the new biometric scanner at its booth in ID4Afrca 2025’s exhibition.

