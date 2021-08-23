Suprema ID completes MOSIP compliance program for RealScan-G10 biometric scanner

Suprema ID has announced that it successfully passed a self-compliance test for the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) system on its RealScan-G10 biometric enrollment scanner.

The implementation of the program will enable Suprema ID’s national ID customers to take advantage of the out-of-the-box plug-and-play integration with their Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS), according to a statement.

This compliance also means an extra layer of privacy and security in a trusted environment with the implementation of SBI 1.0 concept to secure identifiable information for the biometric scanner, already IAFIS Appendix F certified.

For successfully passing the compliance test, Suprema ID will join a group of over 25 biometric device and Foundational Trust Module Providers around the world who are currently working in collaboration with MOSIP to help governments build digital ID systems.

A statement from MOSIP said “We are soon moving to a marketplace model, where the specific product will be listed with indication on the self-compliance claimed. Self-compliance is also helpful in the faster deployment model that we are working on for countries with smaller populations.”

Suprema ID CEO Bogun Park said the MOSIP-compliant scanners will enable their clients to offer excellent biometric fingerprint-scanning services.

“We are pleased to offer MOSIP SBI compliant Fingerprint Enrollment Scanner to our customers developing their National ID projects on MOSIP Architecture, which will allow them privacy and security while giving them best-in-class fingerprint capturing capabilities,” said Park.

“RealScan-G10 features fast and accurate image capturing technology, over 20 fps frame rate which ensures the highest image quality and lower error rate in capturing sequences, Machine-learning based Live Finger Detection (LFD) Technology, Rugged IP54 Dust and Waterproof Structure with Suprema ID’s unique Image Pre-Processing technique results more frame rates in capturing and richer pixel throughput hence produces better image quality,” the Suprema ID CEO added.

In March, MOSIP had invited biometric device and “Foundational Trust Module” providers to submit their devices as compliant with MOSIP, in a self-compliance exercise based on the Secure Biometric Interface Specifications 1.0.

Built as a public good, MOSIP is a platform intended to help governments and organizations set up digital ID or foundational ID systems to avoid vendor lock-in which can happen when buying an entire system from one provider.

The government of Sri Lanka for instance recently sealed a partnership deal with the platform to help it design and develop its foundational digital ID ecosystem. A Proof of Concept (PoC) on an end-to-end demonstration of the digital ID system is said to have already been successfully completed.

biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | fingerprint scanners | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | national ID | standards | Suprema | vendor lock-in