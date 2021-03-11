MOSIP invites biometric device providers to join compliance program

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) has called for an expression of interest from biometric device and “Foundational Trust Module” providers to submit their devices as compliant with MOSIP, in a self-compliance exercise based on the Secure Biometric Interface Specifications 1.0.

According to an announcement on the platform’s website, companies whose devices will pass the compliance test, will join a group of over 25 biometric device and Foundational Trust Module Providers around the world who are currently working in collaboration with MOSIP to meet the expectations of governments standing up digital ID systems.

The goal of the exercise is to expand its robust ecosystem of service providers within the framework of its mission to help governments and other organizations build foundational digital ID systems. Rallying an active community of biometric device providers with MOSIP complaint devices is a crucial step in furthering that objective, the announcement noted.

Architectural and design enhancements were rolled out in MOSIP version 1.1.3 earlier this year.

The organization noted some of the benefits that come with MOSIP compliance for biometric device providers. Compliance to the MOSIP specifications means the device can be used in various projects globally with little or no change; can secure qualification for potential opportunities that may require such compliance; makes the provider eligible to work with adopters in early-stage PoCs and lab tests; and increases visibility of the provider’s readiness to service MOSIP-based requests through the listing of their MOSIP-compliant device on MOSIP’s website. Compliance also ensures repeatability of implementation, and provides the opportunity to align and work with MOSIP and contribute to various technology initiatives including specification revisions.

MOSIP also explained the steps which interested parties should follow to complete the self-compliance exercise of registering their biometric device as MOSIP-compliant.

