European digital ID wallets piloted in Estonia and Luxembourg

Estonia and Luxembourg have taken steps to establish secure digital ID wallets that will digitize public services and meet the new European digital identity regulation.

Cybernetica collaborates on Estonian digital identity

In collaboration with the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA), Cybernetica will analyze the architecture of Estonia’s digital ID wallet, which will soon be released as the first procurement of a four-year framework agreement totaling €6,000,000 (roughly US$6,523,590). It will also examine the wallet’s compatibility with the country’s digital ID ecosystem. Cybernetica will support RIA with applied research and consulting on information security.

The wallet’s development aligns with the plans for a pan-European digital ID wallet (EUDIW) ecosystem that will comply with the European digital identity regulation (eIDAS), with the overarching goal being to have digital IDs implemented throughout the EU. The new eIDAS opens opportunities for Estonia’s digital IDs to be used not only nationally but across national borders, as well.

Cybernetica is currently working on the SplitKey cryptographic service provider (CSP) for the upcoming eID wallet app as part of the research program. The initiative is supported by Enterprise Estonia and KredEx at the cost of almost €300,000 (US$326,132).

SplitKey CSP is designed to make it impossible to copy documents stored in a digital wallet by linking documents to cryptographic keys, creating security without depending on hardware.

Luxembourg to be test site for digital ID wallet use cases

Luxembourg’s Ministry for Digitalisation and the Government IT Centre will test the effectiveness of digital ID wallets in four use cases as part of the 26 month-long EUDIW pilot project proposed by the Pilots for European Digital Identity Wallet (POTENTIAL) Consortium.

The eGov services use case will examine digital wallets being used to quickly and securely access government services digitally. A bank account use case will refer to the use of digital IDs for opening accounts throughout Europe.

The mobile driver’s license use case will look at mDL recognition by police forces and car rentals throughout the continent. Lastly, the qualified eSignature use case will enable citizens to remotely sign documents that hold legal weight and are recognized by member states.

The EUDIW project seeks to meet the new eIDAS regulation that will equip each member state with a digital wallet. The revision of the regulation states that at least 80 percent of European citizens will be able to use digital IDs to access essential public services by 2030.

Article Topics

Cybernetica | digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | Estonia | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Luxembourg | Potential Consortium