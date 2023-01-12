Idemia part of Potential Consortium awarded large-scale pilots for EU Digital Identity Wallet

Idemia is a member of the Potential Consortium which has been selected by the European Commission to run cross-border large-scale pilots in six use cases for upcoming pan-European digital identity wallets: Electronic Government services, Account opening, SIM registration, Mobile Driving Licence, Remote Qualified Electronic Signature, and Electronic Prescription.

The pilots aim to ready the bloc for its next identification regulation, eIDAS 2.0.

In a release, Idemia has emerged as one of the consortium’s 148 participants form 19 EU member states and Ukraine (which already has a sophisticated digital identity scheme):

“Idemia is pleased to have joined its efforts to the European project carried by Potential.”

Potential, or (brace yourself) “PilOTs for EuropeaN digiTal Identity wALlet” will next undergo a round of negotiations with DG Connect, leading to a Grant Agreement to put funding place for its pilots, all being well launching in May 2023.

Other members of the consortium include Intesa and Namirial.

The Commission also awarded pilots to a similar group, the EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium (EWC). Their focus is on travel.

Whether any wallets will be ready for eIDAS 2.0 in September remains to be seen.

