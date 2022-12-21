EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium selected for large-scale pilot

The European Commission has selected the EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium (EWC) to conduct a large-scale pilot for the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI) ecosystem.

Part of the proposed eIDAS 2.0 regulation, the EUDI wallet aims to create a European digital identity accepted by all state members.

“With digital wallets becoming mainstream, the EUDI Wallet will be transformational for European citizens,” says Andrew Tobin, commercial director for Europe at Avast, a digital ID company and executive team member of the EWC.

“It will allow them to prove more securely and privately who they are online and take control over the release of their personal information.”

In particular, the latest EWC pilot, which builds on four similar projects launched earlier this year, will focus on using the EU Digital Identity Wallet in the context of travel.

This will include providing passenger information, buying goods and services, and delivering trusted business-to-business interactions.

“By focusing on travel for the EWC’s pilot, we will show how we can simplify often painful travel transactions and make them more secure for both users and travel organizations,” Tobin adds.

“Avast is proud to be a part of this crucial step to powering digital freedom across the globe to help people live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and in the future,” the executive concludes.

Avast dove into the digital identity market with the acquisitions of Evernym and SecureKey at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Signicat is also part of the consortium.

The EWC project will start over the first months of 2023 after the grant agreement (formal decision for funding) is signed by the European Commission.

