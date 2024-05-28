FB pixel

Baltic Innovation Club calls for EU digital identity system upgrade

| Abigail Opiah
In a collective appeal, the Innovation Club of Latvia, Germany, Estonia, and Lithuania wants the European Commission (EC) to enhance the European Union’s digital identity system. This call to action comes amid the EU’s regulatory agenda for the digital single market, which has laid foundations for resilience, strategic independence, and long-term competitiveness in an era marked by rapid technological advancements.

Emergent technologies, particularly generative AI, are increasingly influencing economic landscapes, necessitating a forward-looking digital policy.

Tthe European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Regulation finally kicked off last week, meaning Member States will be required to offer at least one EUDI wallet to their citizens and residents by 2026.

In a recent document titled “Make it simple: Our blueprint for a more innovative Europe,” the Innovation Club proposes several key recommendations to the European Commission, structured around four main pillars.

It includes reducing the regulatory burden, ensuring high-class digital infrastructure, advancing towards a data economy, and harnessing international standardization.

While recognizing that numerous areas of the EU digital policy require attention, the Innovation Club believes that its recommendations lay a solid foundation for leveraging artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, all while maintaining consumer protections and sustainability in the Digital Single Market.

Key initiatives proposed include the development of the European digital identity framework, and enhancements of EU contact points.

This call to improve the digital identity system follows a paper published last year, where Latvia, Germany, Estonia, and Lithuania highlighted the need to streamline the EU’s digital policy to improve cross-border services and data sharing. Better monitoring of the implementation of EU digital policies in each country is also deemed essential.

Last year, German Federal Minister for Digital Dr. Volker Wissing and his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced the launch of the Innovation Club.

The Innovation Club’s aim is to provide a forum for Germany, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia to have a structured coordination on how to support technology-neutral regulation in Europe.

