Political consensus builds for UK digital ID to tighten border

| Masha Borak
A poll conducted among members of the UK’s Labour Party revealed that 57 percent support an introduction of a digital ID card system by the government. Digital identity, however, is still some way from broad support, with 30 percent against the scheme, according to the research published Wednesday.

The survey was conducted among 1,021 readers of the Labour Party newsletter LabourList with the help of research agency Survation.

The current Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has been slowly embracing the idea of a digital ID scheme for the UK. Although his cabinet has dismissed the introduction of ID cards, it is considering a mandatory verifiable digital identity credential called the BritCard.

Members of the Labour Party have been expressing their support, most recently Pat McFadden, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and government minister for Intergovernmental relations.

Members of other parties are also warming up to digital IDs, including the Conservative Party’s Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and, more recently, members of the Liberal Democrats.

On Wednesday, Liberal Democrat MP Lisa Smart called on members to weigh in on the idea during the party’s Autumn Conference.

“We shouldn’t dismiss the potential benefits,” says Smart, who is also the party’s Home Affairs spokesperson. “If done properly, digital identity could make it easier for people to prove who they are securely and quickly.”

While there are differences between her view of digital IDs and that of the Labour Party – Smart wants digital IDs to remain voluntary – the statement represents a notable shift in the party’s thinking. Back in the 2000s, the Liberal Democrats fought the Labour government’s plans for compulsory ID cards.

One of the main reasons in favor of the digital ID among UK lawmakers – whether they are Labour, Tory, or Liberal – is that it could be a solution for illegal migration and the underground economy that drives it. The small boats crisis has been dominating UK headlines throughout the summer, prompting the government to introduce new measures against illegal arrivals, including those related to identity checks.

Earlier this week, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper presented the results of the country’s fight against illegal arrivals, including the country’s deal with France to directly return those who arrive on small boats.

“We are rolling out digital ID and biometric kits so immigration enforcement can check on the spot whether someone has a right to work or a right to be in the UK,” says Cooper.

But members of rights groups such as Big Brother Watch say that more digital IDs will not help solve the UK’s migration problems and instead turn the country into a “dystopian nightmare.”

“Mandatory digital ID is simply not the magic-bullet solution that is often promised to tackle illegal immigration or other societal issues,” says the organization’s Interim Director, Rebecca Vincent. “It will not stop small boat crossings, but it will create a burden on the already law-abiding population to prove our right to be here.”

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

