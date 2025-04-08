40 UK MPs call for digital IDs to fight illegal migration, streamline public services

Over 40 Members of the British Parliament have signed a letter calling for the introduction of digital IDs in order to fight illegal migration, streamline public services and boost the economy.

The letter, organized by Labor Party MP Jake Richards, comes as the UK prepares for another round of local elections on May 1st. The signatories hail from Labor backbenchers and include representatives from the Labor Growth Group, the Red Wall Group and Blue Labor.

“The government is already making great strides, with the adoption of digital driving licenses and improving online verification processes, but the time has come for a more comprehensive program,” says the letter. “We must not miss this opportunity.”

A digital ID program could fight illegal immigration by tackling off-the-books employment which has been drawing migrants into the country, the MPs argue.

The initiative would also “exponentially improve” government efficiency and transform public services such as the National Health Service patient passports. This includes more tailored education services, tackling benefit fraud, offering targeted financial support and helping HM Revenue and Customs hunt down tax avoidance and evasion.

“At the heart of this government’s agenda is economic growth, public service reform and securing our borders,” says the letter. “The development of an ambitious digital ID program would bolster these priorities.”

The group also warned that the UK is being left behind as it relies on “archaic government infrastructure and processes.”

While identity document programs have traditionally raised controversy in the country, politicians such as Tony Blair have been attempting to warm the public to the idea of digital identities.

In February, the former Labor Prime Minister said that a digital ID system could help quell populist movements in the UK by helping control immigration. A digital ID could also create about £2 billion per year in extra fiscal space, Blair said last year in its letter to the newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Although debates on identity have been rising in the country, the current Labor government has made no mention of a mandatory digital ID. Instead, it announced the introduction of a Gov.uk digital wallet and app later this year.

The wallet will be used to ease access to public services for British residents and will hold mobile driving licenses (mDL), digitized Veteran Cards and other digital documents. By the end of 2027, the platform will also be used for Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks and all other government-issued credentials. The app also may store immigration-related documents, according to Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle.

Article Topics

border security | digital ID | digital wallets | Gov.UK | government services | identity management | immigration | UK