Cayman Islands begins national ID pilot as govt okays regulations

The Cayman Islands has begun issuing first copies of its new national ID card on trial basis to some key staff of the Ministry of Social Development and Innovation (MSDI) and the Department of eGovernment (eGov).

According to an announcement from the ministry, the pilot for the ID card started on February 28 following an approval of the ID regulations by the country’s cabinet.

The Cayman Islands Identification Card Regulations, 2025, signed on February 17, and which is anchored on the Cayman Islands Identification Card Act, 2022, spell out procedures for applying for, issuing, renewing, replacing, or re-issuing identification cards in the British Oversees Territory. The digital ID card bill was passed at the end of 2022.

As part of the trial, officials will focus on making sure the process unfolds smoothly, allowing the eGov team to fine-tune the system and address any operational issues before proceeding with nationwide rollout.

The ministry also says the publishing of the regulations is a positive step as it allows eGov to begin printing official cards, to be followed by rigorous testing, system refinement, and the launch of a pilot program to ensure the process is efficient, secure, and user-friendly.

Speaking at the start of the card printing trial, deputy Premier, Hon. Kenneth Bryan, said the move is “a crucial step forward in modernizing public services and providing residents with a secure and convenient form of identification.”

“This initiative is about more than just a card—it represents progress, innovation, and a commitment to enhancing the way Caymanians and residents interact with government services. As we embark on this journey, our focus remains on ensuring that the system is seamless, secure, and built with the needs of the people in mind,” Bryan said.

While thanking all those who are involved in the process, the deputy Premier remarked that there is still much work ahead.

“There is still work to be done, but today, I want to recognize and thank the dedicated teams across government who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this point. Their expertize, collaboration, and commitment to excellence have laid the foundation for a National ID that will serve our people well. This is about shaping the future, and I encourage everyone to stay engaged as we move towards the full rollout.”

The Chief Officer of the MSDI, Tamara Ebanks, commented that the successful launch of the ID program would not have happened without “tireless efforts, strategic planning, and collaboration across government.”

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the teams at the Department of eGovernment, Computer Services Department, WORC, Legislative Drafting, and the Ministry team for their unwavering dedication in delivering a system that is not only secure and efficient but also tailored to meet the needs of our residents. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in bringing us to this point,” Banks said.

The government says the ID card is not compulsory but those who choose to have it will have access to several benefits, including digital features when they are eventually activated. The card will be issued for free.

After the trial phase, the card issuance will then be extended to civil servants, before targeting members of the general public.

Article Topics

Cayman Islands | digital government | digital identity | identity document | identity management | national ID