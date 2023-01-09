Thailand set to begin issuing digital IDs via mobile app

A pilot for the issuance of digital IDs to Thai citizens via a mobile application is set to begin on 10 January, first for all agencies under the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry.

According to reporting by Bangkok Post, the move, which is in line with Section 14 of the Digital Public Service Act, is meant to facilitate how citizens access public services from government agencies.

Thai government Deputy Spokesman Traisuree Taisaranakul is quoted as saying that the app-based digital ID service will be extended from agencies under the Internal Affairs Ministry to private sector businesses like commercial banks. Officials say that about 10 million digital IDs are expected to be issued this year.

For users to access the mobile app, dubbed D.Dopa, physical ID card holders must first register with the authorities of their respective district office registries. After that, they must accept the terms and conditions of use of the system, scan a QR code to activate the two-factor authentication, and then complete a Personal Data Protection Act consent form.

The government deputy spokesperson also assured that all provincial offices and the central administration had been instructed not to deny any public service to anyone who presents a digital ID instead of a physical ID card, notes Bangkok Post.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is further quoted saying that digital IDs will be safer and more secure to use as it will become tougher to steal personal data. Officials of the ministry say the rollout of the app-based credential is within the framework of the first phase of the country’s digital ID plan, which runs from 2022-2024.

Thailand’s digital transformation efforts have spurred interest in digital ID service providers lately as more citizens seek ID verification services. In the private sector, this also included the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) partnering up with Counter Service and 7-Eleven last month.

