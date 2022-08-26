Digital transformation spurs new ID services provider in Thailand, development in Indonesia

Digital transformation ambitions are driving a series of digital identity developments in Asia, with Thai mobile network AIS announcing this week it has launched IDP Agent (Identity Provider Agent) services for digital ID verification. Elsewhere on the continent, Bank Indonesia (BI) says it has started developing a digital ID to support national data storage for its digital platform, and Saudi’s e-gov platform Absher reported a 26 million-user milestone.

AIS offers digital ID services in Thailand

AIS becomes Thailand’s first telco to offer digital ID agent services, reports Kahoon International, with 20 partners. This follows the network being first to launch identification services via its physical stores in March, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

The firm’s digital ID system is reportedly compliant with Electronics Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) standards, thanks to a partnership with Thailand’s partnership with National Digital ID (NDID), an intermediary platform focusing on digital verification and ID systems.

Following the deployment of the new system, AIS customers can now verify their identity to apply for online transactions at over 15,949 AIS Shop, AIS Telewiz, AIS Buddy, and AIS Mini Corner locations nationwide.

Moving forward, Kaohoon International said AIS would continue to expand verification services to other industries, including banking and other financial services, also through the deployment of its 5G network.

The deployment of AIS’ digital ID comes months after the NDID CEO confirmed an increasing number of Thai residents are subscribing to the NDID platform for their ID verification needs.

Bank Indonesia starts development of new digital ID

BI is working on a new digital ID aimed at supporting national data storage for its upcoming digital platform and infrastructure. It forms part of BI’s plan to become a digital central bank.

Local news outlet Antara News reported on the news on Thursday, quoting BI Governor Perry Warjiyo, who spoke at the 16th Bulletin of Monetary Economics and Banking (BMEB) International Conference and Call for Papers in Jakarta.

“In this regard, our focus is on the central bank’s payment system data, which will be part of the national data,” Warjiyo said. “Through the National Digital ID, we can actually analyze the differences. We used to use econometrics in Excel; now we use big data, data analysis, and data scientists.”

The BI Governor also discussed concerns connected with the deployment of a nationwide digital ID system.

“Operational risks will be new risks that should outweigh the risks of monetary stability and financial system stability.”

The announcement is the latest example of digital technologies being deployed in Indonesia. Decentralized finance and identity firm Avarta announced a project in May aimed at elevating the status of digital assets within the country.

Saudi’s Absher system announces 26 million user milestone

The number of digital IDs registered in the Absher platform in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 26 million, according to an announcement by the country’s Ministry of Interior.

Further, the ministry said it provided more than 350 services in most governmental sectors and fields to users to date and conducted more than 11.6 million e-transactions overall, with an average of more than 64,000 transactions per day.

Introduced in June, the platform enables Saudi citizens to renew their national ID cards remotely, using a facial recognition system, without having to visit civil registration offices.

Also this year, the Saudi government has launched a biometrics enrollment app to register the fingerprint or face biometrics of pilgrims.

