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St. Kitts and Nevis launches passport modernization program

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
St. Kitts and Nevis launches passport modernization program
 

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially kicked off its passport modernization program, which aims to introduce chip-enabled biometric passports that align with international standards.

Citizens of Caribbean island nations are required to complete biometric enrolment by July 31st, 2027, after which all passports that have not been upgraded will be deactivated, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit (SKNCU) announced on Thursday. Citizens will submit fingerprint and facial data alongside a digital signature.

“This modernisation aligns our passports with those of major nations and strengthens the security of the travel document for every citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis,” SKNCU Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste said in a statement.

The same deadlines apply to holders of St. Kitts and Nevis “golden passports” initiative, known as the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program, which allows foreigners that donate a minimum of $250,000 to obtain citizenship. CBI passport holders have previously been warned that the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) could limit their access to Schengen countries.

The mandatory biometric enrollment program for CBI holders began on April 14th, while other citizens were invited to submit biometrics at government-designated collection centers from May 1st this year. Enrollment centers will be available worldwide, adds St. Juste.

Fees are $2,500 for the first adult, $2,000 for a second adult in the same family, and $1,300 for children under 16.

Biometric data will be stored on secure systems owned and controlled by the government and handled according to international standards, including those derived from the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme is led by the Ministry of National Security in partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.

The country’s technology partner for the passport project is the Canadian Bank Note Company.

St. Kitts and Nevis previously upgraded its passport system by rolling out a biometric passport and ePassport Issuing Control System (ePICS) in November 2024.

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