Sri Lanka launches public-sector digital transformation network

Sri Lanka is launching the Public-Impact Champions Network (PIC-Net), a government-wide initiative aimed at accelerating digital transformation across state institutions.

Outlined in the Digital Economy Blueprint, this project aims to drive digital transformation across the public sector, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne said.

The champions will be chosen from 95 government offices, comprising ministries, state-owned enterprises, and provincial councils.

Coordinated by GovTech Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Digital Economy, PIC-Net will perform as the central body for executing digitalization efforts across state institutions. Each participating institution must appoint a team of four designated champions: a Digital Champion, an Experience Champion, a Process Champion, and a Transformation Champion. This team will focus on boosting service quality in the digital era, improving technology adoption, service delivery, process efficiency, and allowing organizational change through a coordinated approach.

To select the Digital Champions, department heads must nominate 16-20 candidates for each of the four roles. The chosen champions will contribute to structured capacity development programs, workshops, and receive expert mentorship to build competencies in digital transformation, service re-engineering, process improvement, and change management. This initiative accentuates the government’s commitment to fostering a digitally adept public sector, Weeraratna said.

Article Topics

digital economy | digital government | SL-UDI | Sri Lanka