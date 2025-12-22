World Bank invests $50M in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation

The World Bank has approved a US $50 million project aimed at boosting Sri Lanka’s digital transformation.

This grant, initiated by a proposal from the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka (the apex ICT institution of the government) early this year, is designed to raise innovation and investment in the digital sector, modernize government services, and improve accessibility for citizens and businesses. Key components of the Sri Lanka Digital Transformation Project under the ICTA Digital Transformation Unit include the development of an integrated online citizen service portal, a secure data-sharing system among government agencies, a digital locker for document storage, and a scalable government cloud platform. These progressions will be supported by training programs to empower citizens and public servants in employing new digital services effectively.

Gevorg Sargsyan, the World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, said that this digital transformation is crucial to promote inclusive growth and enhance service delivery. He added that the project not only aims to improve public services but also seeks to bolster the technology and startup sector in Sri Lanka. This project has a digital-startup accelerator to stimulate innovation, support the local startup ecosystem, and promote female entrepreneurship. Mid-sized technology firms will receive targeted assistance to connect with international customers and investors, potentially attracting around $10 million in private investment and contributing to job creation and increased IT export earnings.

World Bank ID4D program officer Anna Metz stressed the interdependency of improved digital government services and a robust IT sector in the island nation, noting that as public services transition to digital formats, the demand for local technology solutions will rise, further enhancing Sri Lanka’s capacity to develop and maintain modern digital systems.

The project builds on previous efforts by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support Sri Lanka’s startup ecosystem through investments and advisory services.

Strengthening Sri Lanka’s preparedness for emergencies, mainly considering that increasing climate-related disasters will be a focus in this program. Increased digital systems will assist data-driven decision-making, real-time information sharing, and better harmonization of emergency services which will allow essential government services remain operational during crises, ensuring swift identification of affected communities and efficient delivery of assistance.

GovTech Sri Lanka Ltd., in collaboration with the Digital Economy Ministry, will carry out this project, supporting Sri Lanka’s national development goals and the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework. This reflects a mutual commitment to connecting digital technologies to boost public services, improve governance, and build a wide-ranging digital future for the country.

