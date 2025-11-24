India unveils biometric chip passport, integrated AI-powered processing system

The Indian government has announced the rollout of a new integrated system for biometric passport processing with the aim of ensuring greater security and efficiency. The system has been unveiled alongside a new e-passport which the government says combines paper and digital elements, to prevent identity fraud and ease passenger verification at checkpoints.

In a news release, the Ministry of External Affairs said these developments are part of an upgrade of its flagship Passport Seva Programme (PSP), which includes the introduction of Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) which was made available in all passport offices in India as of May, and the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) which was rolled out at the close of last month.

According to the ministry, the upgrade is part of its commitment to continually enhance the quality of passport-related services and to integrate the latest technological advancements.

“The Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0 is designed to create a digitally integrated ecosystem connecting all stakeholders involved in passport services, with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and user convenience,” the ministry said.

“With AI-powered chat and voice bots, citizens can get help while filling out applications or when they have passport-related grievances. The new and improved passport website and mobile app give users a better experience through features like auto-filled forms, simpler document uploads, and easy online payments using UPI or QR codes,” it added.

The ministry explained that the new passport contains an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna, which store and secure the holder’s data in line with standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). India recently notified its digital personal data protection rules in a bid to regulate personal data management.

“Critical information printed on the data page is also stored electronically on the chip, enabling enhanced security and authentication. Going forward, all newly issued passports will be e-passports, while existing non-electronic passports will remain valid until their expiry,” the government says.

The data on the chip includes fingerprint and face biometrics. The ministry says the updates are in tandem with its objective to ensure the safety, security and convenience of Indian citizens, both at home and abroad, at all times.

