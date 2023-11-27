Colombia launches digital identity 2.0

Colombia has launched the second version of its biometrically secured digital identity, adding new digital services for its citizens.

To complete the task, the National Civil Registry of Colombia (RNEC) hired 3,000 additional workers that digitized 74 million civil records, the agency says in an announcement.

“Colombians, be proud,” writes Registrar General Alexander Vega Rocha. “The digital folder will host other documents. The new digital services transform our society and improve the quality of life of Colombians because it saves time and money.”

The updated digital ID, available as a mobile app, has four new tools. This includes identification, performing virtual transactions using facial biometrics and PINs, receiving notifications from public and financial institutions as well as receiving, authenticating and digitally signing documents from public and private entities, according to El Pais.

In May, the National Registry Office started piloting facial authentication with several banks with the help of its partner Idemia. The digital ID system has 1.8 million registered users as of March with plans to reach 10 million by the end of 2023. The ID is also available to Colombian ex-pats living in the U.S. and to digital nomads residing in Colombia.

The project was launched in 2020 through the National Digital Agency led by the Ministry of Technology and Telecommunications (MINTIC).

Article Topics

biometrics | Colombia | digital ID | digital wallets | face biometrics | identity management