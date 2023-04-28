Colombian digital IDs, biometrics enrollment now available in the US

Colombians living in the United States can now apply for their national digital and physical ID (la cédula digital Colombiana) at consulates in cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Houston.

“Together with the National Registry, we are working to facilitate Colombians’ access to State services in the United States,” Colombia’s ambassador to Washington, Luis Alberto Murillo, reportedly told El Pais.

The document costs $63.13 and enables access to digital government services and procedures.

Those traveling with the digital ID can use it as a passport or visa in the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) and the Common Market of the South (Mercosur), comprised of Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Murillo said that after registering online, Colombians must schedule an appointment with a consulate to submit fingerprints, a signature and a photograph.

A QR code to access the digital ID for the first time will be emailed. The physical card will be given to applicants the same day they register.

Colombia’s National Registry of Civil Status announced registrations for the digital ID surpassed 500,000 in September.

And the National Registry and the Collegiate Union of the Colombian Notary agreed in January to allow civil registrations to be processed digitally and secured by face biometrics. The agreement makes it possible to exchange biometric data between the two organizations.

