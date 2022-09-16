Colombia’s biometric digital ID surpasses 500K applications as govt pushes digital version

Colombians wanting a mobile ID can digitize the new version of their national ID card through the National Registry of Civil Status with a face biometrics check. Over 500,000 have already applied for the digital ID, according to news site Semana.

Growing security concerns about the previous standard ID card convinced the Colombian government it was time to change. The new version embedded with a digital chip was introduced at the end of 2020. As of this month, someone requesting an ID will get both a physical, polycarbonate document and a digital copy that can be claimed from the digital ID module of the NRCS website.

Applications for the new ID card involve visiting a registrar’s office where a photo and fingerprint biometrics are collected, according to South American news publisher Diario AS.

The National Registry of Civil Status contracted fingerprint biometric scanners from Thales earlier this year.

The mobile version of the new ID is stored in the Cédula Digital Colombia app.

People are not required to get the new document. In fact, at this time, the government considers the new physical and digital documents equivalent to the discontinued yellow hologram card in most people’s pockets.

And no one is required to carry a digital ID on their Android or iOS phone, though the government appears eager for people to make the full switch. The campaign to encourage enrolment began last month.

The government intends for the new credentials to enable fast access to online public services.

The digital ID also meets ICAO travel document standards for biometric credentials with machine-readable zones, and can be used to travel to more than 10 South American nations.

The first set is free, but duplicate physical cards will cost 55,750 pesos, or $12.64.

Article Topics

biometrics | civil registry | Colombia | digital ID | face biometrics | identity document | identity management | mobile app | national ID