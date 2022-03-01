Colombia’s civil status registry to deploy Thales biometric scanners

Thales is planning to provide fingerprint scanners to Colombia’s National Civil Status Registry for better management of biometric enrollments and fraud prevention, reports Valora Analitik, after the scanners were granted government approval.

According to the report, the embedded processing system of the new fingerprint management solution from the French multi-national provides FBI PIV-certified identity authentication. The system’s advanced biometric algorithms, the report notes, also make it possible to detect biometric presentation attacks with false fingerprints in real-time and encrypts captured fingerprint images to prevent fraud.

Authorities of the National Civil Status Registry hope the new solution will play an important role in protecting the identity of users in different domains such as banking, law enforcement, border control, as well as access control.

“With more than 200 biometric deployments in 80 countries around the world, Thales has a strong ability to adapt to new market requirements quickly and efficiently, and we are excited to start working in Colombia.”

Thales has also recently signed large deals related to biometrics and smart cities with governments in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Scanners approved by National Registry

The fingerprint scanners were approved for compliance with the requirements for operation with Columbia’s National Registry of Civil Status, as set forth in Resolution 5633 Technical Annex version 2, Intelligent CIO writes.

Following the decision by the registry to choose Thales, the company’s managing director for Andean countries, Jerome Copin, comments: “Thales is one of the few companies that meets the new requirements of version two of the technical annex of the resolution, and we are proud that the National Registry of Civil Status of Colombia has approved Thales’ biometric solution to verify the identity of its citizens.

Resolution 5633 requires organizations using the public biometric database, their technology partners and program operators to submit organizational credentials, and in the latter cases, show biometrics expertise or experience to be given access to the national database. The regulations also stipulate security protocols based on ISO 27001:2013.

