Vietnam’s national biometric ID cards with Entrust tech to reach 50M issued in 2021

Vietnam began to issue 50 million chip-based digital ID cards with embedded biometrics to eligible citizens beginning in February of this year, and Entrust has been revealed as a provider of issuance systems and software for the project, along with strategic partner MK Group.

The new national digital ID cards replace versions issued in 1999, 2012, and 2016 with 9-digit numbers, 12-digit numbers and barcodes respectively. The biometric chip version is expected to provide more secure and standardized authentication. The card can be used to log into government and private services, for authentication to government entities and banks, and for digital signing.

“We are pleased to be selected as the technology partner for this nationwide project to transform Vietnam’s citizen ID system into one that is more standardized, secure, and digitally advanced,” states Entrust Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan Angus McDougall. “We view this partnership with MK Group as a strong step towards the future of trusted identities in Vietnam.”

MK Group subsidiary MK Smart developed the chip’s operating system and applications in line with ICAO standards and local requirements, according to the announcement.

“MK Group is proud to introduce and implement leading technology for multi-application smart cards, with ID and biometric authentication application in accordance to ICAO standards. The partnership with Entrust signifies our shared vision of accelerating the rise of secure data protection and advanced identity authentication in Vietnam, where our offerings continue to play an instrumental role in the nation’s digitalization programme,” says Khang Nguyen, chairman of MK Group. “MK Group is well placed to respond to the growing focus on government-grade security and assurance demonstrated in this card issuance project, through the delivery of robust and scalable solutions.”

Vietnam has been pushing steadily ahead with its digital identity agenda, recently releasing draft guidelines for digital ID and authentication.

Entrust is also part of the group of companies providing technology for Kyrgyzstan’s recently-launched biometric passport.

