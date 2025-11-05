FB pixel

MOSIP advances tool for verifiable credential issuance with developer release

| Chris Burt
MOSIP is working on a way for issuers of digital ID documents and other credentials to generate, sign and issue verifiable credentials to the Inji digital wallet.

The tool in development from the Modular Open Source Identity Platform is called Inji Certify, and it follows the OpenID4VCI (Open ID For VC Issuance) draft 13 standard. It supports the issuance of different types of credentials with configurable credentials schemas for W3C verifiable credentials 1.1 and 2.0.

Inji Certify is intended for organizations like government agencies issuing identity documents, licenses and permits, as well as employers, educational institutions and professional associations. It can also be used by individuals like educators and small business owners.

The latest version, Inji Certify v0.12.2, is a developer release intended to increase issuer control and flexibility for managing credential signing infrastructure, MOSIP says. The new release adds issuer-facing APIs for seamless integration with Certificate Authorities (CAs) with a workflow for CSR (certificate signing request) generation and uploading signed certificates.

MOSIP launched the Inji Wallet in 2023 to enable secure credential storage and sharing. The Inji Wallet and Inji Certify are accompanied by Inji Verify, which allows users to complete credential or identity verification through QR codes and cryptographic proofs.

Officials from MOSIP explained how the three components fit together at an event hosted by the OpenWallet Foundation Interoperability SIG (Special Interest Group) earlier this year.

