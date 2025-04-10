NSW trial lets users turn digital photo cards into verifiable credentials

New South Wales has announced a trial update to its NSW Digital ID and Wallet which will give 100,000 digital photo card holders the option to convert them into verifiable credentials. The upgraded photo ID card is the first government-verifiable photo credential in Australia built on international standards.

Users were previously able to store only a digital copy of a Photo Card. The changes will allow people a more secure way to prove their identity and age, allowing them to digitally share information needed for a transaction through a QR code, the government said in an announcement on Wednesday.

“Upgrading this credential means that over time, more than one million NSW residents who have a Photo Card instead of a driver’s license can also benefit from these security and privacy enhancements, including people who are vulnerable, elderly, disabled or new migrants,” says Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Jihad Dib.

The government is currently testing storing digital credentials such as driver’s licenses, trade qualifications and other documents in a digital wallet on the NSW Digital ID and Wallet program. It plans to introduce further regulations to enable wider use of NSW Digital IDs later this year.

“The NSW Digital Photo Card will follow international ISO standards allowing it to eventually be used across other states, territories and countries while making it harder for someone else to use credentials and pretend to be you,” says Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison.

digital ID | digital wallets | identity proofing | New South Wales (NSW) | verifiable credentials