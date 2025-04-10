FB pixel

NSW trial lets users turn digital photo cards into verifiable credentials

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
NSW trial lets users turn digital photo cards into verifiable credentials
 

New South Wales has announced a trial update to its NSW Digital ID and Wallet which will give 100,000 digital photo card holders the option to convert them into verifiable credentials. The upgraded photo ID card is the first government-verifiable photo credential in Australia built on international standards.

Users were previously able to store only a digital copy of a Photo Card. The changes will allow people a more secure way to prove their identity and age, allowing them to digitally share information needed for a transaction through a QR code, the government said in an announcement on Wednesday.

“Upgrading this credential means that over time, more than one million NSW residents who have a Photo Card instead of a driver’s license can also benefit from these security and privacy enhancements, including people who are vulnerable, elderly, disabled or new migrants,” says Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Jihad Dib.

The government is currently testing storing digital credentials such as driver’s licenses, trade qualifications and other documents in a digital wallet on the NSW Digital ID and Wallet program. It plans to introduce further regulations to enable wider use of NSW Digital IDs later this year.

“The NSW Digital Photo Card will follow international ISO standards allowing it to eventually be used across other states, territories and countries while making it harder for someone else to use credentials and pretend to be you,” says Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sensitive PII of millions leaked in historic Moroccan data breach

Earlier this month, Morocco was rocked by what is considered to be its most significant cybersecurity breach to date. The…

 

SSA reverses in-person identity verification course again

Following intense public outcry and mounting political pressure, the Social Security Administration (SSA) – beleaguered under Elon Musk’s so-called Department…

 

Regulation Day approaches in the UK as child online safety laws kick into high gear

The deadline is fast approaching for UK regulator Ofcom’s Children’s Access Assessment, which requires content providers that offer user-to-user services…

 

NEC and Keyless identify high marks in NIST face biometrics benchmark

Keyless is celebrating a new high result in a key category of the Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) held by…

 

Simprints celebrates scale of biometrically verified health services in 2024

Biometrics non-profit Simprints says it delivered more than 551,000 biometrically verified health services including vaccines, surgeries, and deworming treatments across…

 

Clearview AI removes founder from board

Clearview AI Co-founder Hoan Ton-That is out at the company he started, weeks after joining private credit firm Architect Capital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events