Chrome launches developer trial for digital ID, credentials API

An origin trial is beginning on Chrome to enable Android users to share digital IDs and selective requests of verifiable information with websites.

The trial of the Digital Credentials API is running on Chrome 128, which was released to beta in late-July.

Origin trials are described by Chrome as public developer trials with limited duration and usage.

The Digital Credentials API is a platform for relying party websites to request the presentation of digital credentials like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) from digital wallets. The announcement from Google also notes the eIDAS 2.0 regulations for accepting digital ID and credentials for online verifications.

California mDLs reached Google Wallet support, joining those from three other states, just weeks ago.

The post also points out the advantages digital credentials deliver in terms of enhanced security and privacy, selective disclosure, interoperability and verifiability (through digital signatures). They can be used not only for identity verification, but also age verification and proof of entitlements like driving privileges.

The API uses the OpenID for Verifiable Credential Issuance (OID4VCI) specifications to deliver the credential to the user’s Google Wallet or competing digital wallet, and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) to communicate with relying parties. Draft 21 of the latter specification was published under a month ago, and authored by developers from Mattr and SPRIND.

The screen unlocking authentication method, often fingerprint biometrics on Android devices, is used to authorize the sharing of the requested data.

Google’s announcement shares details for developers on how to participate in the origin trial, and how to implement the API.

The tech giant has been steadily increasing its support for digital IDs and expanding their use cases, revealing its plans to support a broad range of ID documents and credentials in July.

