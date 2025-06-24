4i Digital integrates verifiable credentials from Dock Labs

Latin American ID verification and biometrics provider 4i Digital has announced the integration of verifiable credential technology from Dock Labs. A post on the company blog says the move aims to reduce onboarding friction, drop-offs and costs, through secure, reusable verified identity data for clients in Latin America and around the world.

In allowing clients to issue portable digital credentials, 4i Digital is keeping in step with a global shift from one-time identity verification to reusable digital ID. Dock Labs has made it a key mission to promote understanding of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Verifiable Credentials Data Model 1.0 standard, which outlines “a standard way to express credentials on the Web in a way that is cryptographically secure, privacy-respecting, and machine-verifiable.”

Dario Fainsod, 4i Digital’s director and vice president, says “we envision a world where individuals are the sovereign holders of their own identity – empowered to share it securely, seamlessly and selectively through reusable verifiable credentials.” He believes the paradigm shift isn’t just about convenience: “it’s about building a resilient foundation to address the evolving challenges of the digital era: mitigating identity fraud and preserving data privacy at scale.”

Dock Labs’ verifiable credential platform, Truvera, supports biometric-bound credentials, which are cryptographically tied to a user’s unique biometrics and can be stored in a secure ID wallet. Per the release, by combining this capability with 4i’s biometric technology, organizations in high-trust industries can ensure that only the rightful owner of a credential can present and use it, verifying both the credential and the holder.

The capability to instantly verify credentials enables faster and more secure digital interactions, and 4i Digital says that unlocks “a powerful network effect: as more companies participate, it becomes easier for users to onboard and transact, resulting in reduced drop-offs, greater operational efficiency, and increased revenue opportunities.”

Nick Lambert, Dock Labs’ CEO, applauds 4i Digital for “taking a leadership role in bringing this shift to Latin America.”

“As more organizations worldwide look to reduce onboarding friction and improve customer experiences, reusable digital identity is becoming a strategic advantage. We’re proud to support 4i Digital in building secure, interoperable ID ecosystems that benefit both businesses and their users.”

