FB pixel

Dock introduces credentials recovery, lands new deal with Hong Kong financial sector

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Mobile Biometrics
Dock introduces credentials recovery, lands new deal with Hong Kong financial sector
 

Reusable digital identity platform Dock has added a new feature that will allow users to recover their credentials quickly with the help of biometrics.

Verifiable credentials are usually stored on a user’s mobile phone which can get stolen, lost or replaced leading to inconvenience for users. Credential issuers can now offer users to back up their digital ID by creating an ID wallet in the cloud through Dock’s Cloud Wallet technology.

The Swiss company encrypts each Cloud Wallet with the user’s biometrics ensuring only they can access the wallet. Credential issuers can choose between different biometric methods, including fingerprint or facial recognition.

Biometric credentials are important because wallets will get compromised, Nick Lambert, CEO at Dock, recently told audiences at an online event discussing digital verifiable credentials connected to biometrics. Companies will have to keep working on protecting their users from being tricked into compromising their wallets by fraudsters, he adds.

The company launched privacy-preserving credential monetization for its decentralized digital ID platform this year, allowing issuers to generate revenue through verification of the credentials they supply.

In other news, Dock has also been making new deals for developing digital IDs in Asia. The company’s latest partner is Hong Kong-based Blockchain-as-a-Service provider Moon Lab.

The duo is working on a digital ID solution tailored for banking institutions in Asia. Moon Lab plans to use Dock’s decentralized identity infrastructure to offer fast verification on different financial platforms and enhance data ownership for users, the two companies said in an announcement.

Last month, Dock also reached a deal with authentication and fraud protection companies Youverse and Daon to offer better privacy in biometric identity verification processes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Lissi enters final stage of German EUDI wallet prototype competition

Digital ID wallet maker Lissi has qualified for the final phase of the German government competition to create a national…

 

Puerto Rico latest government in U.S. to launch its mDL for Apple Wallet

Contrary to certain recent public opinions about Puerto Rico, the island is among U.S. leaders in adopting mobile driver’s licenses…

 

Singapore expands passport-free biometric clearance

At Singapore’s bus halls of Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, travellers will soon be able to enjoy passport-less clearance using face…

 

Kuwait threatens to freeze all services for those with unregistered biometrics

The government of Kuwait has again warned that citizens and expatriates who fail to register their fingerprint biometrics by December…

 

US courts training plaintiffs and defendants on repurposing biometric data

A potential class action alleging biometric data privacy violations has been filed against photo storage site Photobucket. The twist is…

 

IANs are the digital fraud protection overhaul the US needs: Liminal

Digital identity authorization networks do not exist as products or services that can be purchased today, but Liminal sees major…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events