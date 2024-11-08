UNDP advancing DPI in Trinidad and Tobago, working through innovation challenges

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Trinidad and Tobago has launched programs focused on bolstering digital public infrastructure (DPI) and harnessing local creativity to solve social challenges.

The UNDP Accelerator Lab, part of a global UN initiative, is central to this mission, working to address development issues through a blend of local technologies, digital tools, and cross-sector collaboration. UNDP Accelerator Lab in Trinidad and Tobago worked on a series of innovation challenges since 2021, which focuses on a range of areas including financial inclusion.

According to a UNDP blog, innovation challenges offer multiple advantages, including citizen leadership, partnerships, and opportunities for training and development.

Digital public infrastructure push

In tandem with the innovation challenges, UNDP Trinidad and Tobago is advancing DPI as a cornerstone of its digital transformation strategy. DPI includes systems such as digital identification, financial inclusion mechanisms, and data-sharing platforms.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in collaboration with the UNDP and CAF Development Bank, announced a digital support facility for the Caribbean during the recent “Digital Pathways for SIDS” Conference. The facility will provide funding and technical assistance, to help Caribbean nations implement DPI systems.

The DPI initiative aims to transform public service delivery. An example given on a UNDP blog highlights that digital ID systems can simplify access to essential services, especially for marginalized populations, to enable citizens to interact with the government on their own terms. The initiative also explores how data-sharing and interoperability can improve governance and the allocation of resources.

Trinidad and Tobago’s adaptation of similar digital ID systems, inspired by India’s Aadhaar system, could minimize fraud and improve access to essential services, according to the blog. Such systems have proven transformative elsewhere, as seen with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which processed over 100 billion transactions in 2023.

The same UNDP report mentions that DPI financial frameworks alone could boost GDP growth by up to 33 percent, and help economies reach growth benchmarks two to three years faster. The UNDP emphasizes a participatory approach, consulting with community stakeholders to address concerns around privacy, data protection, and accessibility.

