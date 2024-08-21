Indian regulator considers biometric authentication for UPI payments

The National Payments Corporation of India is considering integrating biometric authentication into its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as a replacement for the current PIN or password-based methods, NewsBytes reports. The existing methods have vulnerabilities, including susceptibility to cyber threats such as phishing, hacking, and social engineering attacks.

Face and fingerprint biometrics are the modalities being considered, according to the report. Implementing biometric data would significantly improve the security of UPI transactions, mitigating the risk of payment fraud.

To enable biometric authentication for UPI payments, users need to link their Aadhaar number to their bank account. This is necessary because Aadhaar already contains the user’s biometric data, including fingerprints and iris scans. When making a transaction, the Point of Sale machine captures the user’s biometric data and verifies it against the stored data for authentication.

Although this method enhances the security of digital payments, the centralized storage of biometric data presents security and privacy risks. Strong data protection measures are imperative to foster trust in the system and promote widespread adoption.

UPI coming to Maldives

During the recent official visit of India’s external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, to the Maldives, the two countries signed an agreement to implement the UPI system in the archipelago. The introduction of UPI is anticipated to impact the country’s tourism sector, The Economic Times reports.

Maldives continues to be a favorite destination for Indian tourists, and the adoption of UPI is expected to streamline payment processes.

Focus on scalability and security for digital payments

During an interview with Qorus Global, Dr. Pramod Varma, known as the chief architect of Aadhaar, emphasized the importance of a minimalist approach in designing public infrastructure projects. When creating the Aadhaar digital identity system for India’s diverse and large-scale population, the focus remained on “data minimalism and universal accessibility.”

Varma also provided recommendations for countries looking to implement a digital payment system like UPI. He stressed the significance of building interoperable digital public infrastructure capable of securely and efficiently handling a high volume of transactions. Varma highlighted the importance of collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions, and technology providers for the success of such systems.

Furthermore, Varma emphasized the necessity of open architecture and interoperability to empower third-party developers to innovate and enhance the payment ecosystem by creating new services and products.

UPI is widely considered to be one of the most secure digital payment systems globally, with low fraud rates. Dr. Varma states the use of robust encryption protocols, mandatory two-factor authentication, and the implementation of real-time monitoring systems to scrutinize transaction patterns for any anomalies.

“When we designed Aadhaar, UPI, and other platforms, we aimed to create building blocks that others could use to innovate,” Dr. Varma adds.

