World ID keeps concert tickets from scalpers and bots as Credentials expand

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
World’s attempt to branch out into digital identity beyond “proof of human” and show its potential benefits in real-world applications has expanded, with new countries and a new use case, respectively.

World ID is being used to keep scalpers and their bots out of concert ticket sales for Latin music star Ricardo Arjona.

The company says in its announcement that automated traffic made up 86.5 percent of the total on major ticketing sites in 2024.

Reserved tickets to November shows in Arjona’s native Guatemala were sold exclusively to World ID bearers.

And World ID Credentials, launched at the company’s “A New World” event in October, 2024, has rolled out in more countries.

Credentials is a feature that allows World ID holders to use the app as a digital wallet, loading in government-issued ID documents to prove things about themselves other than that they are an individual person.

A blog post from the company suggests using it to provide a zero knowledge proof for age verification.

The Credentials are now available in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. World says they will expand to accept identity documents from more countries “in the near future.”

