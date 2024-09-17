Rwanda conducts pilot to implement biometric SIM registration, verification

Rwanda plans to become one of the countries in African where SIM cards are biometrically registered or verified. Before then however, it is carrying out a pilot to lay the groundwork for the move, according to The New Times.

The pilot was launched recently in line with new fraud prevention regulations issued by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) last month.

The regulations require the National Identification Agency (NIDA) to be used for SIM card registration such that their owners can easily be identified or verified using biometric data in the NIDA database.

Per the new system, people intending to activate a SIM card will have to present themselves at a physical location with their national identity card or passport to have their data verified. Their biometrics such as fingerprints and face will be captured and compared with the data held by NIDA to see if there is a match.

Telecommunications service providers, on their part, will be required to verify the biometric data of customers before registering their SIM cards in line with standard Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, the new regulations states. This process will also apply to the activation of new SIM cards. In the same manner, each SIM card is expected to be linked with the owner’s unique identification number.

Officials say they’ll be a special consideration for people living with disabilities such as those whose fingerprints or face biometrics cannot be captured or verified. The back-room personnel of telecoms staff will be able to assist such individuals.

For foreigners, the government says telecoms operators must have their credentials verified and validated to have their SIM card registered. These identity documents include work permits and IDs for refugees, asylum seekers and other categories of immigrants.

Authorities say the new SIM registration and verification system is part of efforts to improve national security and fight against mobile money scams which have become the order of the day in the country. Recently, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau announced the arrest of 45 persons suspected of involvement in digital money fraud in the country.

Biometric SIM card registration and verification is increasingly being embraced around the world including in many countries in Africa, but this has been greeted by concerns about data privacy and security. Government officials have defended the move saying it is vital for improving national security and curbing crimes facilitated by mobile phones.

Rwanda is in the process of digitizing its national ID system. In May, the country received bids for the development of a single digital ID core and support modules.

