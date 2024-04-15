FB pixel

Xperix biometric ID document reader chosen by Akiyama for Brazil border control

Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
South Korea-based biometrics provider Xperix Inc. has announced the successful integration of its RealPass-N document reader, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) algorithm and Public Key Infrastructure performance into Akiyama’s border control systems in Brazil. A company release says a strong partnership between the two biometrics firms enabled the deployment, which is aimed at modernizing border control and migration processes in what Xperix calls “a significant leap forward for Brazil’s border security and efficiency.”

Features of the upgraded system include the capability to use various access control modes (BAC, PACE, EAC) and authentication methods (passive, active, chip, and terminal). It offers automatic document detection and scanning initiation, plus support for visible, infrared, and long-wave ultraviolet. Compliance-wise, it meets Type A and B standards for ISO 14443 and adheres to ICAO Doc 9303 specifications.

John Lee, managing director at Xperix, says the company has already observed the substantial impact of implementing the RealPass-N biometric passport reader in Brazil’s border control system. Lee says it has “significantly enhanced customer satisfaction,” and says Xperix is committed to expanding its partnership with Akiyama in Brazil and beyond.

Likewise, Akiyama Group emphasizes that while implementing the new biometric border control measures was “truly challenging and complex” it is also hugely important for Brazil. “The modernization of Federal Police border control posts across Brazilian territory was accomplished using cutting-edge document scanning technology from Xperix, specifically RealPass-N,” says Artur Lisboa, Project Manager at Akiyama Group. “We are confident that this initiative will bring significant improvements in agility and security to Brazil’s border traffic control.”

The deployment follows on Xperix’s rebrand, which came with a commitment to diversifying its portfolio in the biometrics and digital ID space. The company, which has its headquarters in Seoul, changed its name from Suprema ID in June 2023 to reflect its shift toward biometric enrollment for national IDs, law enforcement and access control.

