Passkey orchestration platform integrates Xperix flagship biometric scanner

Xperix has integrated its BioMini Slim 2 fingerprint biometric scanner with the IDmelon’s passkeys platform in a new strategic collaboration.

The IDmelon Orchestration Platform now supports FIDO2 authentication with passkeys for passwordless logical access control.

The BioMini Slim 2 is Xperix’ best-selling product, and Bahram Piri, CEO and founder at IDmelon, calls it “one of the world’s best biometric fingerprint scanners.” The scanner features versatile, high-quality fingerprint capture capabilities, according to the announcement, with tolerance for wet and dry fingers and direct sunlight. It includes an embedded liveness detection algorithm, which is confirmed for compliance to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection standard in level 1 and 2 tests by BixeLab.

Organizations adopting the BioMini Slim 2 on IDmelon’s platform to automate user onboarding and strengthen the security of their employee authentication, the partners say.

“This partnership will help our global customers enhance its security and maximize user convenience when it is deployed in many industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services,” says Xperix Managing Director John Lee.

“Xperix’s amazing product quality and performance prompted us to choose them as our first biometric reader partner to be able to support our customers with the best,” says IDmelon’s Piri. “From now on, Xperix’s plug-and-play BioMini Slim 2 scanners can work with all WebAuthn/FIDO2 supported IAMs and platforms, like Microsoft, Ping Identity, Okta, and Duo Security.”

The Xperix brand replaced Suprema ID last June as the company announced plans to diversify its portfolio.

