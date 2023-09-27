Two Xperix biometric scanners ace BixeLab Level 2 PAD assessment

Xperix’s RealScan S60 fingerprint scanner is the first ten-print enrollment scanner to obtain PAD Level 2 standard. In a release, the South Korean biometrics firm announced that the Realscan S60 and the BioMini Slim 2 scanners attained the level 2 standard in ISO/IEC 30107-3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) as assessed by BixeLab.

Both scanners achieved a 100 percent success rate in detecting sophisticated simulated spoofing attacks, including biometric spoofs made with a variety of materials, from clay to gelatin.

BixeLab, a biometric and identity testing lab accredited by the NIST under NVLAP and FIDO, assessed the liveness mechanisms of Xperix’s scanners following the guidelines of ISO/IEC 30107-1 and ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliance standards. Their letters of confirmation, which are available for download, provide details of the assessment, which threw hundreds of B Level attack presentations at the scanners alongside a smaller sample of bona fide presentations. Both devices displayed 0 percent presentation classification error rate (APCER) and 0 percent bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER).

Pointing to the growing market for ABIS and other unmanned automation systems, Steve Yun, the CEO of Xperix, says the PAD Level 2 standard is “an essential requirement at Europe’s Entry/Exit System (EES) and many unmanned entry and payment systems where there are concerns about spoofing vulnerabilities.”

The Seoul-headquartered Xperix rebranded from its former name, Suprema ID, in June, to reflect a more comprehensive approach to digital identity.

BixeLab wins award for exporting Australian expertise globally

BixeLab has its own cause for celebration: the Canberra-based firm has been recognized by the ACT Chief Minister’s Export Awards, taking honours in the small business category. A post on the firm’s LinkedIn page said that “BixeLab, as only the second NIST-accredited lab for biometric testing in the world, is proud to demonstrate ACT (Australian Capital Territory) and Australian innovation and leadership in this important field through exporting its services widely.”

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | BixeLab | ISO standards | presentation attack detection | Xperix